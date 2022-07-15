Hi all! I'm excited to share a new content update today. I'm so glad more people are finding and enjoying Lingo. I love making it and having an excuse to work on it.

Changes:

Game price permanently reduced. Thanks to everyone for their support!

Added the Hall of Fame to the Champion's Room, immortalizing the first three players to earn the title of The Master.

Added a few signs to help players locate some obscure content.

Added a new hint mode: show false walls. This will recolor hidden passages in the game so they are easier to find. I actually strongly recommend not playing with this mode enabled unless you've made it decently far into the game and have gotten stuck. This mode breaks immersion in a couple of places and is probably not necessary with the signs but, you know, I had already built it, so, might as well let you decide that! You'll need to enable the first hint mode and then reload the settings screen to see it. Even the options menu in this game is sneaky.

Added a new midgame-tier blue room.

Added a new midgame-tier black room, with special thanks to my new friend Naps. Search near the hedge maze for these new areas.

Added two new puzzles in the early game black room. If you have already completed this room and the associated achievement panel, it should stay completed (for purposes of mastery), but will display a 2 until you solve them both.

Added another endgame panel or two. Or three. I'm not good at keeping track of them!

Fixed issues where some of the labels were too long for their panels.

Fixed a bug where panels that were correctly solved with letters ending in WAS or D would move you in that direction after they triggered completion. Some puzzles were just too exciting for the keyboard to handle!

Thanks everyone for the kind words, the positive reviews, and the support for the game. There's still space for another area or two and I intend to fill it out once I land on a good use for it.