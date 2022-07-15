Patch 1.1.2 is now liove!

This week we fixed a couple of bugs, and improved some of the AI behavior. Enemies should be less passive and better at flanking you. We’ve also been working on cool (or rather hot!) new content, but that isn’t quite ready yet. Expect that to roll out sometime next week!
Gameplay Changes
- Reduces the number of charges for the Summon Shades spell.
- Tweaks to the AI outflanking behaviors.
Bug Fixes
- Places a sky portal in the marang keep level template when one is required.
- The wild cape protects against hunted.
- Everfrost and Sun Egg show which hardship they protect against while traveling.
- Improves map diagnostics to make sure all nodes are properly connected.
- Location bound items and status effects are removed when you travel through a Serpent Gate or with the Eye.
- Muck Mucks are now called Ur Ma as the former turns out to be a derogatory term in the real world.
- The Spirit Forge cannot be generated inside the First Valley.
- Fixes an issue with too many ‘large round corners’ being built by overly creative farmers and roadhouse operators.
- When you are attacked after joining a campsite, the people you are camping with ally with you.
- A scroll bar was added to traders when they carry too much stock.
- Adds text entries for rift shard rumors.
Changed files in this update