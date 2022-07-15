Patch 1.1.2 is now liove!

This week we fixed a couple of bugs, and improved some of the AI behavior. Enemies should be less passive and better at flanking you. We’ve also been working on cool (or rather hot!) new content, but that isn’t quite ready yet. Expect that to roll out sometime next week!

Gameplay Changes

Reduces the number of charges for the Summon Shades spell.

Tweaks to the AI outflanking behaviors.

Bug Fixes