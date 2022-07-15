New Map Update!

Hello everyone,
WarDust got an exciting update!
- Added Middle East Map day version (night coming later)!
- Added video tutorial in main menu, basics, parachuting and pro loco (Massive thanks to HappyPappy)
- Lot of changes to improve overall memory usage to chase random crashes reported by some players (not finished)
- Fixed floating grass on BloodCells maps
- Couple other small fixes and changes around
- Due to many complaints and confusion about official tournaments (same map all over again, some thought that it’s a bugged rotation), I decided to disable it until a better idea is found for it.
BONUS : Little twist :) Maps (except new one and night ones) got a new variant with different capture points placement that could change tactics and gameplay (please let me know what you think about that!).
Other major bugs still on the workbench
https://store.steampowered.com/app/957790/War_Dust/
Please restart your steam to get this update.
Changed files in this update