WAR DUST update for 15 July 2022

New Map Update!

WAR DUST update for 15 July 2022 · Build 9130648 · Last edited by Wendy

WarDust got an exciting update!

  • Added Middle East Map day version (night coming later)!
  • Added video tutorial in main menu, basics, parachuting and pro loco (Massive thanks to HappyPappy)
  • Lot of changes to improve overall memory usage to chase random crashes reported by some players (not finished)
  • Fixed floating grass on BloodCells maps
  • Couple other small fixes and changes around
  • Due to many complaints and confusion about official tournaments (same map all over again, some thought that it’s a bugged rotation), I decided to disable it until a better idea is found for it.

BONUS : Little twist :) Maps (except new one and night ones) got a new variant with different capture points placement that could change tactics and gameplay (please let me know what you think about that!).

Other major bugs still on the workbench

Please restart your steam to get this update.

