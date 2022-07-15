REFORMULATION OF GAME MECHANICS

After reading the opinions of Marmoset game players, I decided to remake several game mechanics to bring better gameplay for everyone:
Most traps, such as spikes, deal damage instead of draining the player's health.
Poisoned lakes poison the player, instead of zeroing out lives.
It is now possible to swim in poisoned lakes.
Chimbra Artificial Intelligence now has 3 abilities, which are mine, heal health and recover energy.
Some physical and visual stages changed.
UI screens now adapt to the size of the user's computer or notebook.
Lots of errors.
Among other small details.
FUTURE UPDATES:
Addition of Spanish and French languages.
New quests.
New skin for Luna.
New biomes with Boss.
Continuation of Luna's mysterious dream story.
And much more.
