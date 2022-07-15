 Skip to content

Marmoset update for 15 July 2022

REFORMULATION OF GAME MECHANICS

15 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After reading the opinions of Marmoset game players, I decided to remake several game mechanics to bring better gameplay for everyone:

  • Most traps, such as spikes, deal damage instead of draining the player's health.

  • Poisoned lakes poison the player, instead of zeroing out lives.

  • It is now possible to swim in poisoned lakes.

  • Chimbra Artificial Intelligence now has 3 abilities, which are mine, heal health and recover energy.

  • Some physical and visual stages changed.

  • UI screens now adapt to the size of the user's computer or notebook.

  • Lots of errors.

  • Among other small details.

FUTURE UPDATES:

  • Addition of Spanish and French languages.

  • New quests.

  • New skin for Luna.

  • New biomes with Boss.

  • Continuation of Luna's mysterious dream story.

  • And much more.

