New update is out now. This update fixes several major bugs and brings much new quality of life improvements and changes.
Changelog:
-Fixed the "void" bug where going to a new level can glitch you into an endless black level
-Fixed many buggy/flickering textures on floors, walls, and ceilings
-Fixed a soft lock in the forest where you can spawn enclosed in a fenced area
-Fixed present in level fun texture bug
-Fixed an invisible entity bug caused by opening a present in level fun which spawns an invisible partygoer only the opener can see
-Fixed a visual bug where there was a gap in the bottom of the mossy wall
-Added a FOV slider to set the FOV between 45-110 (Previously 60 at default, capped at 110 as higher levels visually break the game)
-Fixed a bug where you could pause on the dead screen
-Slightly Reworked main menu GUI
-Campfires are more common in the forest level
-Hounds can spawn in the forest level
-The number of the currently selected profession is shown to make it easier to scroll through professions
-Added a "drop all" button to drop all stacked items instantly
-The message that appears when first entering an outside area will not show again on reloading a quicksave
-Fixed settings not saving when setting them in a multiplayer game
-Changed the font of the context menu ("Use", "Drop", etc) in the inventory
-Fixed a bug where blood leaks UI was showing up as "Water leak"
-Added an item description for lead ball ammo
-Updated musket description to show the ammunition it uses
-Made the forest level smaller as many were having issues never finding a ladder
-Fixed weapons still showing having PSX effects even if it is disabled
-Trapdoors and ladders are now significantly more likely to spawn further away from each other to prevent them from usually always being next to each other
-Fixed cracks in floor visual bug
As usual there will be another update next week!
Cheers
Changed files in this update