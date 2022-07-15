New update is out now. This update fixes several major bugs and brings much new quality of life improvements and changes.

Changelog:

-Fixed the "void" bug where going to a new level can glitch you into an endless black level

-Fixed many buggy/flickering textures on floors, walls, and ceilings

-Fixed a soft lock in the forest where you can spawn enclosed in a fenced area

-Fixed present in level fun texture bug

-Fixed an invisible entity bug caused by opening a present in level fun which spawns an invisible partygoer only the opener can see

-Fixed a visual bug where there was a gap in the bottom of the mossy wall

-Added a FOV slider to set the FOV between 45-110 (Previously 60 at default, capped at 110 as higher levels visually break the game)

-Fixed a bug where you could pause on the dead screen

-Slightly Reworked main menu GUI

-Campfires are more common in the forest level

-Hounds can spawn in the forest level

-The number of the currently selected profession is shown to make it easier to scroll through professions

-Added a "drop all" button to drop all stacked items instantly

-The message that appears when first entering an outside area will not show again on reloading a quicksave

-Fixed settings not saving when setting them in a multiplayer game

-Changed the font of the context menu ("Use", "Drop", etc) in the inventory

-Fixed a bug where blood leaks UI was showing up as "Water leak"

-Added an item description for lead ball ammo

-Updated musket description to show the ammunition it uses

-Made the forest level smaller as many were having issues never finding a ladder

-Fixed weapons still showing having PSX effects even if it is disabled

-Trapdoors and ladders are now significantly more likely to spawn further away from each other to prevent them from usually always being next to each other

-Fixed cracks in floor visual bug

As usual there will be another update next week!

Cheers