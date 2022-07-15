The Case File Update

This update focuses on bringing more depth to the case files and addresses the length of Chapter 5. Here's what has come to the game:

4 new case files (maps) each with their own new monster.

Randomised objectives for most cases, for example you may now need to destroy effigies on the unkept hedges rather than find and place seals.

Daily Objectives that refresh each day.

A new in-game store.

Tickets.

Glowstick Skins.

Custom Cases.

Hardcore Cases.

Checkpoint system.

Chapter 5 rework.

A ton of fixes.

A ton of improvements to performance and visuals.

New sounds and misc QoL changes.

New Serverlist and public lobby options.

New level cap (lv100).

Let's go through some of these in more detail.

The New Cases

Up first we have the four new cases.

Manor - Unlocked at Level 10



This spooky old manor has some surprises for those who dare to enter it's hallowed halls.

Bamboo Forest - Unlocked at Level 10



This once sacred forest is now home to an evil that taints it's ground.

Trenches - Unlocked at Level 15



The soldiers stationed here fled not from the enemy, but from the malevolent trench stalker.

[redacted] - Unlocked at Level 10



This one we will leave as a bit of a surprise for people to find for the first time.

Daily Objectives

Daily Objectives bring a new set of challenges. These incentivize players to join each other's games and also give some direction as to which mazes are required.

Tickets, The Store and More!



As mentioned, tickets can now be obtained. They can spawn in any map so keep an eye out while exploring! You will also get tickets from completing daily objectives and regular case files.



What use is currency without somewhere to spend it? Welcome to the store! Here you can buy cosmetics as well as handy single use items that can be the difference between win or fail on those particularly difficult cases. Simply buy the item, equip it in one of your loadout slots and it will spawn in game by the backpack at the start. Right now, only the host can equip items in the lobby, but once in game, anyone can use them!

While it may appear limited at the moment, we will be bringing more items over time.



Tired of regular boring old glowsticks? Here's an example of what you can buy at the in-game store. They come in all of the standard colours and yes, they are still throwable!

Custom Cases



The new custom cases system allows you to generate your ideal maze for a small ticket cost. Want to play a very small map on the manor against 5 pigmen? Of course you do, you masochist. Well now you can.

You can unlock more maps by finding a blueprint in random cases. The blueprint will unlock the type of map you found it in. They only appear in safe houses for now. Enjoy the hunt!

Monsters are unlocked by simply completing 10 cases where that monster was present.

Hardcore Cases



Once you reach level 10, similar to rare cases, you have a chance for a hardcore case to generate. This case modifier will bring out the teamwork in the group by providing a challenge with higher stakes. There will be a unique hardcore-only cosmetic somewhere in the map, however, you will have zero lives and failing to complete it means the case will be gone forever.



We think the new cosmetics are worth the extra risk!

Checkpoint System



Have to leave for the night? Just one objective away? No problem anymore. We've gone ahead and built a fully functioning Checkpoint system that will allow you to save your progress and return with friends whenever you're ready.

Simply back out to the lobby and you will see a little orange checkpoint icon next to the chapter you're saved on. To resume the game, select that chapter and hit "Continue" rather than "Start Game". You will be back to the nearest checkpoint with all your completed objectives.

Chapter 5 Rework



Chapter 5 has had some really mixed reviews, which we always expected. However, after watching more and more people give constructive feedback, it appears the size of the level is the biggest issue. We get it, it's something we commented about here https://www.valkogames.com/march-2022-developer-update/. We weren't going to change it at the time but as we've watched more people play, we thought it's best that we at least reduce the length (It regularly takes people over 1 and a half hours!).



This rework was focused around condensing the map, removing more of the "sluggish" and repetitive bits and overall streamlining the direction for players. We wanted to make it clearer what the player is supposed to do, while also preventing the amount of backtracking in the previous version. We think this new version will be much more friendly to players experiencing it for the first time and also a refreshing new play through for those who have already completed it. If you didn't like chapter 5 before, give this reworked version a go and let us know what you think!

And Finally, Discord

As always, we're hoping to hear people's feedback on the changes, preferably on our discord. We also have players regularly creating lobbies on the official discord, so it can be a great place to meet up with others! Valko Game Studios - Official Discord

Have fun!