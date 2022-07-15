 Skip to content

PANELKI update for 15 July 2022

Discount -40% in honor of major update 1.2.0 + How to buy the game in Russia?

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players!

On July 15th, the major PANELKI 1.2.0 update was released, which adds a lot of content to the game!
Let's celebrate this event with a -40% discount!

Now PANELKI can be bought in Russia!

To buy a game in Russia, you need:

  • Activate telegram bot @panelkigamebot ,
  • Click on the "Купить ключ" button,
  • Choose a product,
  • Follow the link and transfer money in any convenient way,
  • Click on the "Проверить оплату" button.

Thanks to those who supported the project and those who are just going to buy the game!

