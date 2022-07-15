Discount -40% in honor of major update 1.2.0 + How to buy the game in Russia?

Dear players!
On July 15th, the major PANELKI 1.2.0 update was released, which adds a lot of content to the game!
Let's celebrate this event with a -40% discount!
Now PANELKI can be bought in Russia!
To buy a game in Russia, you need:
- Activate telegram bot @panelkigamebot ,
- Click on the "Купить ключ" button,
- Choose a product,
- Follow the link and transfer money in any convenient way,
- Click on the "Проверить оплату" button.
Thanks to those who supported the project and those who are just going to buy the game!
