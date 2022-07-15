Discount -40% in honor of major update 1.2.0 + How to buy the game in Russia?

Share · View all patches · Build 9130595 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 19:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Dear players!

On July 15th, the major PANELKI 1.2.0 update was released, which adds a lot of content to the game!

Let's celebrate this event with a -40% discount!

Now PANELKI can be bought in Russia!

To buy a game in Russia, you need:

Activate telegram bot @panelkigamebot ,

Click on the "Купить ключ" button,

Choose a product,

Follow the link and transfer money in any convenient way,

Click on the "Проверить оплату" button.

Thanks to those who supported the project and those who are just going to buy the game!