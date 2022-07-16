 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Linguist FPS - The Language Learning FPS update for 16 July 2022

v1.05 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9130518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor updates have been added but much bigger ones are on the way. Thanks to everyone in the community who offered their advice and feedback. It's genuinely appreciated!

-fixed Australian audio for vocab gallery
-fixed Ukrainian word for "blue"
-added Italian credits
-increased footstep sound volume
-fixed Japanese word for "soda"
-replaced "Tu l'as fait" with "Oui, fantastique !"
-fixed Japanese crosshair hover for "chicken"
-made palace entrance more noticable
-fixed Japanese kanji word for park
-fixed Italian word for helmet
-slight improvement to RAM utilization with compressed dialogue audio and music
-added more environmental details to the training start room
-added grass details in park and city and training areas
-improved lighting in various areas

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link