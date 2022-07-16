v1.05 update

Some minor updates have been added but much bigger ones are on the way. Thanks to everyone in the community who offered their advice and feedback. It's genuinely appreciated!

-fixed Australian audio for vocab gallery

-fixed Ukrainian word for "blue"

-added Italian credits

-increased footstep sound volume

-fixed Japanese word for "soda"

-replaced "Tu l'as fait" with "Oui, fantastique !"

-fixed Japanese crosshair hover for "chicken"

-made palace entrance more noticable

-fixed Japanese kanji word for park

-fixed Italian word for helmet

-slight improvement to RAM utilization with compressed dialogue audio and music

-added more environmental details to the training start room

-added grass details in park and city and training areas

-improved lighting in various areas