v1.05 update

Some minor updates have been added but much bigger ones are on the way. Thanks to everyone in the community who offered their advice and feedback. It's genuinely appreciated!
-fixed Australian audio for vocab gallery
-fixed Ukrainian word for "blue"
-added Italian credits
-increased footstep sound volume
-fixed Japanese word for "soda"
-replaced "Tu l'as fait" with "Oui, fantastique !"
-fixed Japanese crosshair hover for "chicken"
-made palace entrance more noticable
-fixed Japanese kanji word for park
-fixed Italian word for helmet
-slight improvement to RAM utilization with compressed dialogue audio and music
-added more environmental details to the training start room
-added grass details in park and city and training areas
-improved lighting in various areas
Changed files in this update