V0.11913 - Multi-cannon Fixes

Hi all,
Fixes for the experimental branch. Seemingly half of which are for the Sherman mantlet.
Fixes
- Blueprint load panel now closes when exiting the designer again.
- Fixed small rocks on "No Tank's Land" scenario flickering to a lighter colour.
- Stopped tracks being modified when changing era in the sandbox.
- Fixed setting the number of ammo racks to zero causing the compartment selection UI to disappear for future racks until the vehicle was reloaded.
- Fixed different grass density at the end of the "Fields" scenario.
- Fixed gun laying drive constraints UI not updating on blueprint load, showing incorrect constraints.
- Stopped the hit point indicator hitting the back of the Sherman mantlet at high scales.
- Stopped part of Sherman mantlet being visible in scope view when depressed.
- Barrel position now correct on Sherman mantlet at lower scales.
- Added missing turret ring hitbox.
- Fixed detaching an unmirrored mantlet with mirror enabled creating a cannon for the new mantlet but not mounting it. Cancelling placement would then leave the new cannon unmounted.
- Stopped the part distance limit destroying parts which have been cancelled, but haven't been destroyed for undo/redo capability.
- Upside-down mantlets were having odd behaviour with vehicles spawned not facing forwards. Locked all mantlets to rotate around the vertical axis. Q/E (default) only now, rotation placement tool disabled.
- Stopped scope rotation starting upright when entering scope on non-upright scopes.
Changed
- Updated Sherman mantlet icon (removed the tarp).
More on the way...if I survive this heatwave.
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch