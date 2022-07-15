V0.11913 - Multi-cannon Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9130513 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Fixes for the experimental branch. Seemingly half of which are for the Sherman mantlet.

Fixes

Blueprint load panel now closes when exiting the designer again.

Fixed small rocks on "No Tank's Land" scenario flickering to a lighter colour.

Stopped tracks being modified when changing era in the sandbox.

Fixed setting the number of ammo racks to zero causing the compartment selection UI to disappear for future racks until the vehicle was reloaded.

Fixed different grass density at the end of the "Fields" scenario.

Fixed gun laying drive constraints UI not updating on blueprint load, showing incorrect constraints.

Stopped the hit point indicator hitting the back of the Sherman mantlet at high scales.

Stopped part of Sherman mantlet being visible in scope view when depressed.

Barrel position now correct on Sherman mantlet at lower scales.

Added missing turret ring hitbox.

Fixed detaching an unmirrored mantlet with mirror enabled creating a cannon for the new mantlet but not mounting it. Cancelling placement would then leave the new cannon unmounted.

Stopped the part distance limit destroying parts which have been cancelled, but haven't been destroyed for undo/redo capability.

Upside-down mantlets were having odd behaviour with vehicles spawned not facing forwards. Locked all mantlets to rotate around the vertical axis. Q/E (default) only now, rotation placement tool disabled.

Stopped scope rotation starting upright when entering scope on non-upright scopes.

Changed

Updated Sherman mantlet icon (removed the tarp).

More on the way...if I survive this heatwave.