 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sprocket update for 15 July 2022

V0.11913 - Multi-cannon Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9130513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Fixes for the experimental branch. Seemingly half of which are for the Sherman mantlet.

Fixes

  • Blueprint load panel now closes when exiting the designer again.
  • Fixed small rocks on "No Tank's Land" scenario flickering to a lighter colour.
  • Stopped tracks being modified when changing era in the sandbox.
  • Fixed setting the number of ammo racks to zero causing the compartment selection UI to disappear for future racks until the vehicle was reloaded.
  • Fixed different grass density at the end of the "Fields" scenario.
  • Fixed gun laying drive constraints UI not updating on blueprint load, showing incorrect constraints.
  • Stopped the hit point indicator hitting the back of the Sherman mantlet at high scales.
  • Stopped part of Sherman mantlet being visible in scope view when depressed.
  • Barrel position now correct on Sherman mantlet at lower scales.
  • Added missing turret ring hitbox.
  • Fixed detaching an unmirrored mantlet with mirror enabled creating a cannon for the new mantlet but not mounting it. Cancelling placement would then leave the new cannon unmounted.
  • Stopped the part distance limit destroying parts which have been cancelled, but haven't been destroyed for undo/redo capability.
  • Upside-down mantlets were having odd behaviour with vehicles spawned not facing forwards. Locked all mantlets to rotate around the vertical axis. Q/E (default) only now, rotation placement tool disabled.
  • Stopped scope rotation starting upright when entering scope on non-upright scopes.

Changed

  • Updated Sherman mantlet icon (removed the tarp).

More on the way...if I survive this heatwave.

  • Hamish

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9130513
Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link