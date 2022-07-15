Teamkill 0.1.6.2

Hi again! This update is mostly focused on bug fixes, but also comes with the ability to rebind your buttons with keyboard & mouse inputs (no controller support yet).
CHANGES
- Added key rebinds for keyboard & mouse buttons
- Improved performance for how TG model applies team colors
- Made Teamguy's visor transparent, I think it looks neat :)
- The game now re-checks its list of weapons after importing custom content
- You can now auto-bunny hop by holding jump (I'm gonna be honest, this was an unintentional change but it might be a good one overall!)
FIXES
- Fixed a bug and possible crash with Team-Teamkill not able to find individual team settings when using different values per team
- Teamguy model now receives lighting properly (this is most apparent in Skyline)
- Fixed error in Teampill mutator due to trying to run IK on the Pill model
- Fixed issue that caused a freeze on first team change (though there still is an occasional freeze on the first shot fired)
- Server will stop trying to change teams of, or otherwise handling hits/kills for players it doesn't think exist
- Server now checks that a player exists before applying powerups to them
- Unknown values/settings in the config file should now be removed from it
- Player/team names are now checked locally on startup or when settings change
- Player/team names are now escaped and sanitized
- Made the map camera work with client-side hit detection and made it easier to hit
- Bot team names shouldn't duplicate anymore
- Respawn areas now keep track of who has entered/left them, so hopefully less team spamming when falling off maps
- Disabled railgun's alt-fire that currently does nothing except play the shoot animation
- Fixed TK.exe's icon being the Godot logo in most preview sizes (lmao)
Changed files in this update