 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Teamkill update for 15 July 2022

Teamkill 0.1.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9130428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again! This update is mostly focused on bug fixes, but also comes with the ability to rebind your buttons with keyboard & mouse inputs (no controller support yet).

CHANGES

  • Added key rebinds for keyboard & mouse buttons
  • Improved performance for how TG model applies team colors
  • Made Teamguy's visor transparent, I think it looks neat :)
  • The game now re-checks its list of weapons after importing custom content
  • You can now auto-bunny hop by holding jump (I'm gonna be honest, this was an unintentional change but it might be a good one overall!)

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug and possible crash with Team-Teamkill not able to find individual team settings when using different values per team
  • Teamguy model now receives lighting properly (this is most apparent in Skyline)
  • Fixed error in Teampill mutator due to trying to run IK on the Pill model
  • Fixed issue that caused a freeze on first team change (though there still is an occasional freeze on the first shot fired)
  • Server will stop trying to change teams of, or otherwise handling hits/kills for players it doesn't think exist
  • Server now checks that a player exists before applying powerups to them
  • Unknown values/settings in the config file should now be removed from it
  • Player/team names are now checked locally on startup or when settings change
  • Player/team names are now escaped and sanitized
  • Made the map camera work with client-side hit detection and made it easier to hit
  • Bot team names shouldn't duplicate anymore
  • Respawn areas now keep track of who has entered/left them, so hopefully less team spamming when falling off maps
  • Disabled railgun's alt-fire that currently does nothing except play the shoot animation
  • Fixed TK.exe's icon being the Godot logo in most preview sizes (lmao)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1730021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link