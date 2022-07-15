Teamkill 0.1.6.2

Hi again! This update is mostly focused on bug fixes, but also comes with the ability to rebind your buttons with keyboard & mouse inputs (no controller support yet).

CHANGES

Added key rebinds for keyboard & mouse buttons

Improved performance for how TG model applies team colors

Made Teamguy's visor transparent, I think it looks neat :)

The game now re-checks its list of weapons after importing custom content

You can now auto-bunny hop by holding jump (I'm gonna be honest, this was an unintentional change but it might be a good one overall!)

FIXES