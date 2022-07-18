Community Patch #01 - Camera changes and more!

We've been so thankful for the positive feedback we've received and have been listening intently to what the community has been telling us. This patch introduces changes to how the camera tracks the player and new location notifications to hopefully make your Witch Strandings experience smoother.

General

Clarified mouse sensitivity

Added a slight delay for when location notifications appear to avoid notification spam

Assorted bugfixes

Camera

Tightened radius for camera movement

Added a new behavior to activate vertical camera movement sooner

Have you lifted the curse yet?

