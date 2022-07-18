 Skip to content

Witch Strandings update for 18 July 2022

Community Patch #01 - Camera changes and more!

Community Patch #01 - Camera changes and more!

We've been so thankful for the positive feedback we've received and have been listening intently to what the community has been telling us. This patch introduces changes to how the camera tracks the player and new location notifications to hopefully make your Witch Strandings experience smoother.

General

  • Clarified mouse sensitivity
  • Added a slight delay for when location notifications appear to avoid notification spam
  • Assorted bugfixes

Camera

  • Tightened radius for camera movement
  • Added a new behavior to activate vertical camera movement sooner

Have you lifted the curse yet?

