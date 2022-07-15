Update v3.03

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.0.3 is now available! We'd like to give a special thank you to community member Elyscape who provided extensive support for the MacOS ARM64 build. NecroDancer v3.0.3 should now run correctly on Apple M1 devices!

New features and changes

Additions

Added support for playing the Daily Challenge in co-op mode

Added the ability to manually create a beatmap by tapping to the rhythm when importing custom music

Added support for changing the skin of Mary's Lamb via workshop mods

Added keyboard shortcut to open a dungeon in the level editor (defaults to Ctrl+O, can be remapped in the options)

Changes

Changed the minimap to display players as blinking blue pixels

Changed the Conjurer's and Transmogrifier's price overflow behavior to be controlled by a quirk

Changed Tempo's ability to get infinite countdown resets from an unaffordable chest to be controlled by a quirk

General Bugfixes

Stability

Fixed MacOS build not starting up on Apple Silicon devices when running in native ARM64 mode Huge thanks to Elyscape for their help with this fix!



Steam Workshop & Modding

Fixed custom music failing to be imported on Windows for users with special characters in their username

Fixed some skins rendering incorrectly while standing on a wire

Fixed Nocturna skins displaying her human head sprite in Bat Form

Fixed modded character skins applying incorrectly when only the head spritesheet or only the body spritesheet is replaced

Level Editor

Fixed shop floor not being available in the level editor

Fixed level editor spawning additional characters in player-locked levels

Fixed level editor prompting about unsaved changes when loading a dungeon, even if no unsaved changes are present

Fixed Pre-Angered Pawnbroker being invincible when placed in the editor

Input

Fixed certain keyboard keys being incorrectly recognized as alphabetical keys on Windows

Gameplay Fixes

Enemies

Fixed goblin sentries repeatedly screaming when waking up while out of sight or frozen

Fixed clones using the Cadence clone sprite, regardless of the character being played

Fixed Hard Mode Sarcophagi sometimes spawning as lords

Fixed Shop Wall Mimics leaving floating torches behind

Fixed Sleeping Gargoyle Mimics not being killable by piercing damage

Fixed Moles spawning on tar tiles

Fixed phasing Moles getting stuck behind walls in Randomizer Mode

Fixed Leprechaun taking longer than intended to disappear

Fixed spirits sometimes spawning inside other enemies when the player gains telepathy

Fixed Super Secret Shopkeeper and Lobby NPCs being vulnerable to weapon damage

Bosses

Fixed Coral Riff tentacles moving too quickly in Randomizer Mode

Fixed knockback sometimes incorrectly applying to Deep Blues after teleporting

Fixed Devils summoned by Fortissimole moving too quickly

Fixed Fortissimole acting one beat too early after the player enters his arena

Characters

Fixed Dove's bombs dealing damage to enemies instead of teleporting them

Fixed gold picked up by Monk/Coda not being added to the run's total score

Fixed Crown of Greed working for Monk/Coda

Fixed Skulls dropping a gold coin for Monk/Coda

Fixed 'Previous Position' quirk not accurately replicating 2.59's behavior for Bard

Fixed Nocturna's Bat Form sprite being cut off after transforming in water

Items

Fixed Fireball spell always knocking enemies to the right, instead of away from the player

Fixed Conjurer and Transmogrifier refusing to spawn items on top of their transaction panels

Fixed pushback from unaffordable items causing the No Return Tile to deal damage

Fixed invisible lingering collision box when stepping on the No Return tile while wearing a Crown of Teleportation

Fixed possible desync when 'Spell Prevpos' quirk is enabled

Traps

Fixed some Tempo Up Traps on King Conga being replaced with Confusion Traps

Fixed Hot Coals not dealing damage to players stepping onto the tile via a Bounce Trap

Lobby

Fixed lobby animations sometimes being sped up after increasing replay playback speed

Visual Fixes