Update v3.03

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.0.3 is now available! We'd like to give a special thank you to community member Elyscape who provided extensive support for the MacOS ARM64 build. NecroDancer v3.0.3 should now run correctly on Apple M1 devices!
New features and changes
Additions
- Added support for playing the Daily Challenge in co-op mode
- Added the ability to manually create a beatmap by tapping to the rhythm when importing custom music
- Added support for changing the skin of Mary's Lamb via workshop mods
- Added keyboard shortcut to open a dungeon in the level editor (defaults to Ctrl+O, can be remapped in the options)
Changes
- Changed the minimap to display players as blinking blue pixels
- Changed the Conjurer's and Transmogrifier's price overflow behavior to be controlled by a quirk
- Changed Tempo's ability to get infinite countdown resets from an unaffordable chest to be controlled by a quirk
General Bugfixes
Stability
-
Fixed MacOS build not starting up on Apple Silicon devices when running in native ARM64 mode
- Huge thanks to Elyscape for their help with this fix!
Steam Workshop & Modding
- Fixed custom music failing to be imported on Windows for users with special characters in their username
- Fixed some skins rendering incorrectly while standing on a wire
- Fixed Nocturna skins displaying her human head sprite in Bat Form
- Fixed modded character skins applying incorrectly when only the head spritesheet or only the body spritesheet is replaced
Level Editor
- Fixed shop floor not being available in the level editor
- Fixed level editor spawning additional characters in player-locked levels
- Fixed level editor prompting about unsaved changes when loading a dungeon, even if no unsaved changes are present
- Fixed Pre-Angered Pawnbroker being invincible when placed in the editor
Input
- Fixed certain keyboard keys being incorrectly recognized as alphabetical keys on Windows
Gameplay Fixes
Enemies
- Fixed goblin sentries repeatedly screaming when waking up while out of sight or frozen
- Fixed clones using the Cadence clone sprite, regardless of the character being played
- Fixed Hard Mode Sarcophagi sometimes spawning as lords
- Fixed Shop Wall Mimics leaving floating torches behind
- Fixed Sleeping Gargoyle Mimics not being killable by piercing damage
- Fixed Moles spawning on tar tiles
- Fixed phasing Moles getting stuck behind walls in Randomizer Mode
- Fixed Leprechaun taking longer than intended to disappear
- Fixed spirits sometimes spawning inside other enemies when the player gains telepathy
- Fixed Super Secret Shopkeeper and Lobby NPCs being vulnerable to weapon damage
Bosses
- Fixed Coral Riff tentacles moving too quickly in Randomizer Mode
- Fixed knockback sometimes incorrectly applying to Deep Blues after teleporting
- Fixed Devils summoned by Fortissimole moving too quickly
- Fixed Fortissimole acting one beat too early after the player enters his arena
Characters
- Fixed Dove's bombs dealing damage to enemies instead of teleporting them
- Fixed gold picked up by Monk/Coda not being added to the run's total score
- Fixed Crown of Greed working for Monk/Coda
- Fixed Skulls dropping a gold coin for Monk/Coda
- Fixed 'Previous Position' quirk not accurately replicating 2.59's behavior for Bard
- Fixed Nocturna's Bat Form sprite being cut off after transforming in water
Items
- Fixed Fireball spell always knocking enemies to the right, instead of away from the player
- Fixed Conjurer and Transmogrifier refusing to spawn items on top of their transaction panels
- Fixed pushback from unaffordable items causing the No Return Tile to deal damage
- Fixed invisible lingering collision box when stepping on the No Return tile while wearing a Crown of Teleportation
- Fixed possible desync when 'Spell Prevpos' quirk is enabled
Traps
- Fixed some Tempo Up Traps on King Conga being replaced with Confusion Traps
- Fixed Hot Coals not dealing damage to players stepping onto the tile via a Bounce Trap
Lobby
- Fixed lobby animations sometimes being sped up after increasing replay playback speed
Visual Fixes
- Fixed Mystery Mode attempting to conceal the sprite of the No Return tile
- Fixed revealed enemies leaving behind trails of red dots on dark tiles on the minimap
- Fixed lobby walls having a different color on the minimap than in 2.59
- Fixed enemies on stage tiles not appearing on the minimap
- Fixed health bar sometimes showing filled hearts on the death screen
Changed files in this update