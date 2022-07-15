Pylorus 1.0.3 Update

Changelog 1.0.3

Boss portals no longer teleport the player immediately after interaction, a 3s window is given to cancel.

Added fullscreen option.

Small amounts of Elder Tokens may spawn in remote areas of the levels instead of relying only on player kills; already spawned tokens will similarly redistribute away from the player on level reload.

Chromatic Tokens (once unlocked) gain increased spawn chance after level 10.

Added labels to the end-level choice screen to clarify what each option does; added a similar label to the end-run screen.

Exhumers make a harmless "blood explosion" effect on death.

Minor improvements to the tutorial level: dummies now emit particles to clarify what to do to open the doors; changed a sign to explain you can't turn mid melee attack.

Bugfixes: ghuls will react if attacked while eating; elder ghuls should be less often distracted by food when an enemy is close; weapon selection buttons no longer appear after tweaking the settings if no choice is actually possible; fixed stats screen displaying the wrong data if the final boss is defeated on the first run; improved procedural item distribution to prevent lower item density on the "southern" side of the map.