Update Version 0.0.8.3 Heat Damage, Color Selection & More.

Patch Notes V 0.0.8.3

This weeks development was very rounded with improvements to UI, Art content, a first game mechanic, and the Early Access Supporter Custom Color selector for base textures and vehicles!

New Features.

Added: Stat Meter decoration for improved UI visuals.

Added: HEAT DAMAGE! Lava can cause 60 points of damage per second!

Added: Supply Hovercraft large and round.(Special thanks to Quaternius

Added: Color Selection menu for Base decoration and vehicle styles.

Added: Several rock and mineral textures.

Added: Cleaner UI frame for inventory and cargo.

Changes.

Thick Base Wall length reduced to 4 units wide.

Build Mode controls improved slightly on some pieces.

Gathering is now based on proximity to the character.

Gathering minerals will now destroy the object gathered.

Gathering minerals still produces a random harvest.

Auto-Zoom to third person view when using vehicles.

Auto-Zoom to first person when exiting a vehicle.

Harvested Objects no longer reappear after a successful shutdown.

Internal Engine Changes

Internal Change for new Texture format and loading.

Improved UIX internal functions;

Improved Shader for Color Selection features.

Improved Save Game System.

Small improvement to Sphere Environment Mapping.

Reflective / Metallic Materials are less "chaotic"

BugFix

When player is in a vehicle, the vehicle no longer vanishes on exit.

Vehicles will continue to be instantly craftable until save system and storage is very stable and reliable.