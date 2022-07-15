Territory – Patch 1.6 – More Performance Optimisations

2nd performance optimisation pass

I’ve heavily nerfed the LOD’s for foliage and converted the landscape to runtime virtual texturing in order to improve FPS. The trade off is the game doesn’t look as good as it did but at least it’ll run smoother. This will be ongoing work to find a balance between performance and visual quality.

Again, I’d appreciate any further feedback and information on performance issues because as an indie dev it’s hard to do a lot of testing on older GPU’s and systems. If you’re having problems with performance i.e. low FPS, stuttering, crashes etc then please come into the discord or steam discussion forums and give me your system specs and details on how the game runs for you so I have some more data to work with. Feel free to just dm me if you don’t want to talk publicly. Thanks

Added

FPS Counter - Press F12