Update 0.5.7 - Save and Exit between Stages!

This update adds the ability to save and exit a run between stages. Just hit the menu back button (B on an Xbox style gamepad or backspace by default) at the salvage and fitting menu, and you can save the game and return to the main menu. When you have a save loaded, the option to start a new run is replaced with the option to resume the saved run. You’ll load back to the salvage menu with your loadout, score, salvage and resources all intact.

Additionally, some of the weapon balance has been slightly tweaked, some of the sound levels have been changed a bit to hopefully stand out when they need to, and some impact particles have been updated.

Finally, there is some new boss music for players who can make it to Jupiter.

Next update I will focus more on ships, bosses, and balance.

See you in space!