IEH2 Playtest [ver 0.3.3.0] Equipment Forging!

Additions

Added : Equipment Forged Effect

Forging is available after the equipment reaches Lv60. Forging slot is unlocked at Lv60, 80, 100, 120.

Added : Tooltip on summon button

Added : Holding Shift + Click Accept button instantly let you go questing area

Added: Setting to disable Hero Level Up text and particle

Added : Confirm window when you are going to cancel expeditions

Added : Epic Store Item icons

Added : Stats in ability tab

Added : Help [Rebirth] [Epic Store]

Balance & Changes

Balanced : Summoned pets now gain EXP every time a monster is defeated. Base EXP is calculated based on the difference between pet level and monster level

Balanced : Breeding Knowledge effect (Summon Pet EXP Gain)

Balanced : Some monsters (pets) now have some DEF/MDEF

Balanced : Buffed Expedition Pet EXP Gain

Balanced : Lowered Equipment's Enchanted Effect hero level increment

Balanced : Tamer EQ Mastery effects

Balanced : Global Quest [Tutorial 14 : Area Prestige] now gives Area/Dungeon Prestige Reset Ticket as reward

Balanced : Buffed quest/dungeon reward especially for early game

Balanced : Dungeon rewards, particularly town materials, early dungeons and higher difficulties (after World Ascension)

Changed : If you disable material log in settings tab, "Successful Pilfer:" log is also disabled

Changed : [Area/Dungeon Prestige Upgrade Reset] in Epic Store. Now it's not permanent reset but a reset per a ticket

Bug Fixes

Fixed : While Nitro is active, some skills' duration wasn't shortened

Fixed : Alchemy Point Gain+% effect now works

Fixed : Other minor things

---ANNOUNCEMENT---

Hi, thank you as always for playing IEH2 Playtest! The release date July 22nd is now within a week.

We have had 4,500 participants in the playtest and 3500 people have put IEH2 on their Steam Wishlist!

Thanks to your great feedback, we have kept improving the game 🙂

IEH2 Playtest will be closed on July 20th.

Once it's closed, you cannot boot the playtest game anymore. But if you keep the game running, you can keep playing until the real release of IEH2 on July 22nd. On that date, the playtest game will be stopped.

Please keep in mind that the save data of IEH2 Playtest will be wiped in the real launch IEH2. After the real launch as Early Access on Steam on July 22nd of 2022, we will never wipe save data.

There are appreciation gifts for the playtest participants. See the previous announcement.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1690710/view/3352380820064754080

We will keep improving the game more and more! Stay tuned for the real launch and future updates!!! 😄