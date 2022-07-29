v1.3.3 - Fixes and Improvements!

Dear Players,

In this minor update, we have continued to look at fixes and improvements. Please see below for the full list of changes in this update.

Changes are typically minor, as we have been keeping a close eye on issues and have been doing extensive internal testing throughout development. We are continuing to work through any remaining quality issues as we want the player experience to be tight and as smooth as possible.

Thanks to all the players who have reported these issues! We really appreciate your help and feedback.

You can expect more minor updates in the coming weeks and months, as well as details on our next major update which we are working on at the moment. The next major update will be gameplay focused with new gameplay features.

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.3.3

Rework - VR version uses same application name as non-VR so saves/settings are in the same folder

Rework - Wheels no longer consume fuel on air vehicles

Rework - Fuel blueprint is always unlocked

Rework - Aircraft no longer fire guns at ground targets unless pitch delta is small enough

Rework - Waypoint line renders in grey if vehicle waypoints are unavailable

Fix - Safety hatch no longer appears interactable to non-admin players on dedicated servers

Fix - Fixed vehicle hud script not using modded script in multiplayer

Fix - Fixed dedicated server not restarting if all human teams have been defeated

Fix - Vehicle waypoints can no longer be modified when vehicle is in docking state

Fix - Fixed -dev command line option not live-reloading modded files

Fix - Splash sequence waits for main menu to finish creating before updating to fix splash sequence not rendering and starfield being visible when menu loads

Fix - Fixed map context menu opening when trying to add waypoint to docked vehicle

Fix - Fixed not being able to cancel air vehicle docking in some valid states

Fix - Fixed air vehicles sometimes failing to undock immediately after docking