SHMUP Creator update for 15 July 2022

Update: V1.2.09

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES:
.Still crashing with fonts not found
.Item spawner menu could crash and could show wrong items if some item resources were previously erased
.Crash with non-existent 1up particle effect
.Speaking of which, 1up particle effect did never start (regression)
.possible crash with not found bullets
.Homing items were broken with special cases (for example in Blade of death) (Regression)
.Warm-up sounds can get stuck when changing to a new sound
.Trigger Sound sometimes didn't start the music in stand-alone games

