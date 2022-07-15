BUG FIXES:
.Still crashing with fonts not found
.Item spawner menu could crash and could show wrong items if some item resources were previously erased
.Crash with non-existent 1up particle effect
.Speaking of which, 1up particle effect did never start (regression)
.possible crash with not found bullets
.Homing items were broken with special cases (for example in Blade of death) (Regression)
.Warm-up sounds can get stuck when changing to a new sound
.Trigger Sound sometimes didn't start the music in stand-alone games
SHMUP Creator update for 15 July 2022
Update: V1.2.09
BUG FIXES:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update