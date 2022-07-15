PPDuck Update 1.0.1 - Hotfix and Overwhelmingly Positive result!

Dear Duckies,

First of all, thank you! This many downloads and good reviews are as welcome as unexpected :).

It's now almost 10 days since release day; it's amazing to watch so many people playing and streaming and to read so many comments, reviews, and feedback.

We haven't been idle though, because we wanted to address the most common issues as soon as possible. This is just the first of many updates to come!

Before we get to the list of what we added and fixed, allow me to announce that you asked for trading cards and trading cards you'll get next week!

Enjoy this sneak peek:

Now, on to a more serious topic: the infamous GPU usage. Many people noticed this issue and rightfully complained. This week we investigated the problem and eventually managed to considerably reduce GPU usage and temperature, though we are still working on optimization.

We want to do more and add video settings in another future update. This requires a bit more work, but rest assured it will be implemented, this way players will be able to adjust everything according to their setup.

FIXED

Helicopter cap duck getting stuck on the floor

Occlusion culling making the camera go through objects

Ducks ending too often stranded out of the pool

Golf ball achievement triggering randomly

Fps and GPU usage

Korean and Japanese languages

ADDED

Simplified Chinese and Turkish languages

Brace yourself my duckies, for the best is yet to come.

turbolento games