[Version3.2.3]

UI redesign

Hey there! I made some changes to the UI in my own way based on your feedback.

I made a clear division of areas, such as functions that affect individual characters and functions that affect the world as a whole.

Bug fixes in applying favorite poses

The behavior of applying favorite poses was not correct due to smooth pose switching.