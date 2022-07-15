PunjiVR is now released into Early Access! (Update 6)

I will create a post in the next few days detailing some plans for the near future for the game. Lighting and textures are currently flat/unlit, I will let you know my plans to make everything look prettier in said announcement. In the meantime, here are the change notes:
What's New:
- Added Operation X-Ray campaign
- Added Embassy (Quick Play)
- Added military police AI
- Added office worker AI
- Added doors (still needs tweaking)
- Added huey to Firebase Alpha (non-flyable)
- Added support link to main menu
- Added out of bound triggers that reset player position
Fixes & Changes:
- Added attional routes to Elephant Grass
- fixed issues with M60 belt
- m79 does damage now
- m79 can now close with a wrist flick
- fixed issues with tripwire effect
- tripwire on Highlands triggers properly now
- punji pit collision fix
- Fixed ladder issues on Island Camp
- Fog & lighting fixes
- Open bolt gun can no longer fire if the bolt isn't back
- Open bolts are released like other bolts
- Changed recoil for K50M
- Changed recoil for M60
- Changed recoil for M16A1
- Lighting optimizations
Thank you all for your support! I'm excited to continue work on PunjiVR and hope you're excited too. I will update you all shortly...