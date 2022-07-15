PunjiVR is now released into Early Access! (Update 6)

I will create a post in the next few days detailing some plans for the near future for the game. Lighting and textures are currently flat/unlit, I will let you know my plans to make everything look prettier in said announcement. In the meantime, here are the change notes:

What's New:

Added Operation X-Ray campaign

Added Embassy (Quick Play)

Added military police AI

Added office worker AI

Added doors (still needs tweaking)

Added huey to Firebase Alpha (non-flyable)

Added support link to main menu

Added out of bound triggers that reset player position

Fixes & Changes:

Added attional routes to Elephant Grass

fixed issues with M60 belt

m79 does damage now

m79 can now close with a wrist flick

fixed issues with tripwire effect

tripwire on Highlands triggers properly now

punji pit collision fix

Fixed ladder issues on Island Camp

Fog & lighting fixes

Open bolt gun can no longer fire if the bolt isn't back

Open bolts are released like other bolts

Changed recoil for K50M

Changed recoil for M60

Changed recoil for M16A1

Lighting optimizations

Thank you all for your support! I'm excited to continue work on PunjiVR and hope you're excited too. I will update you all shortly...