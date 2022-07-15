 Skip to content

PunjiVR update for 15 July 2022

PunjiVR is now released into Early Access! (Update 6)

Build 9129570

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I will create a post in the next few days detailing some plans for the near future for the game. Lighting and textures are currently flat/unlit, I will let you know my plans to make everything look prettier in said announcement. In the meantime, here are the change notes:

What's New:

  • Added Operation X-Ray campaign
  • Added Embassy (Quick Play)
  • Added military police AI
  • Added office worker AI
  • Added doors (still needs tweaking)
  • Added huey to Firebase Alpha (non-flyable)
  • Added support link to main menu
  • Added out of bound triggers that reset player position

Fixes & Changes:

  • Added attional routes to Elephant Grass
  • fixed issues with M60 belt
  • m79 does damage now
  • m79 can now close with a wrist flick
  • fixed issues with tripwire effect
  • tripwire on Highlands triggers properly now
  • punji pit collision fix
  • Fixed ladder issues on Island Camp
  • Fog & lighting fixes
  • Open bolt gun can no longer fire if the bolt isn't back
  • Open bolts are released like other bolts
  • Changed recoil for K50M
  • Changed recoil for M60
  • Changed recoil for M16A1
  • Lighting optimizations

Thank you all for your support! I'm excited to continue work on PunjiVR and hope you're excited too. I will update you all shortly...

