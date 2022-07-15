v0.59 Patch Notes

Bugs:

Fixed text being too large when opening the game coming from version 0.57

Fixed missing clothing names when summoning a new girl. Girls that were summoned in older patches may still show a missing name in their outfit layers.

Fixed the discord and steam forum button in the main menu

Fixed the bazooka tooltip.

Fixed a crash that occurs when clicking the file bar when uploading a new mod. I'm aware that right now the mod upload mod menu isn't working, and am working on finding a new extension for Gamemaker 2 to get it functional again.

Fixed undefined costs in the gift shop

Frenzy now decays every turn

Fixed Neko tails not showing their tip color during certain animations

Fixed some visual bugs with the Neko during attack animations

Fixed a crash caused by using deflect

Fixed hunted stacks being triggered by status damage

Fixed girls that walk back to their station not recognizing they aren't following you anymore.

Fixed Steam screenshots not working

Changed the personality and hair of a certain special cyclops seed.