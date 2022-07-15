Bugs:
Fixed text being too large when opening the game coming from version 0.57
Fixed missing clothing names when summoning a new girl. Girls that were summoned in older patches may still show a missing name in their outfit layers.
Fixed the discord and steam forum button in the main menu
Fixed the bazooka tooltip.
Fixed a crash that occurs when clicking the file bar when uploading a new mod. I'm aware that right now the mod upload mod menu isn't working, and am working on finding a new extension for Gamemaker 2 to get it functional again.
Fixed undefined costs in the gift shop
Frenzy now decays every turn
Fixed Neko tails not showing their tip color during certain animations
Fixed some visual bugs with the Neko during attack animations
Fixed a crash caused by using deflect
Fixed hunted stacks being triggered by status damage
Fixed girls that walk back to their station not recognizing they aren't following you anymore.
Fixed Steam screenshots not working
Changed the personality and hair of a certain special cyclops seed.
Monster Girl Manager update for 15 July 2022
v0.59 Patch Notes
