Mission and Community Update

5 New Missions, 10 new Parts, New Enemies, Community Leaderboard and Community Items, and more…

2.0 Trailer:



[Added]

Customizable key bindings Controls in the Options menu

Added 5 New Missions

Added a new Mission Board where you can select the Mission and Difficulty

Added Researches toggle System to customize your ship

A new ship building System: The ship now has a lot of places to build on but with a limited number of parts

Added a new Missions Timer and a new Boss Time in the game.

New Map Event Containers Art

New Enemies Spawning System

EMP does huge damage to the shield but will not disable it with one shot

Reworked the Scoring System to be unique with each new Mission mode

Added two more scoring ranks SS+ and SSS+

Disabled Speed Running options

Added Global Steam leaderboard for each Mission type

Cannon & Nuke parts damage is reduced if they hit a shield

[Fixed]

- Fixed Shield system

Scraps Drones AI fixing all drones were going to the same scrap

Fixed Game is Running while Loading Screen

EMP freeze particle not always showing

Fixed Rewards Pack gets randomized after each cycle

Boss Body will stay stuck on screen after being destroyed

Fixed Mute all looping Audio while the game is paused

Fixed Player Boost keeps playing while pausing

Enemy ships will no longer be over the player in building mode

[New Enemies]

- Added a new Stalker Enemy that’ll always keep his distance from you.

Bigger ships to the Patrols and Hunters Armada

Bandit ships armed with a shotgun

Bigger and heavily armored Pyro ships

New Carrier Ship

Added Hunter Fleets that’ll follow you around the map hunting you down

Spawners Ships that’ll keep spawning an infinite number of ships.

Spawners Stations that’ll spawn ships to protect their space.

Bosses are more aggressive and attack in fleets.

[5 New Missions]

Endless Mission: Survive for as long as you can

Bounty Hunter Mission: Hunt the fleeing ships before they warp away

Station Hunter Mission: Destroy the Hunters Station before the time is up

Guardian Angel Mission: Escort the Traders to safety

Station Protector Mission: Defend your Station from waves of ships

Plus, the old Survival Mission: Escape from being bounty hunted

[10 New Parts]

Clocking Tower: Hides the surrounding parts from enemies making them invincible

Flak Cannon: Fires a cluster of bullets covering multiple ships

Shotgun: Load, Aim, and Blast ships in the face

Nuke Rocket: A massive nuke rocket with high damage over a large area.

Mines Spawner: Spawns waves of mines free in space

Repair Tower: Repairs surrounding parts

HQ Control Chip: Allow manual aiming for parts around it

Move Part: Move a part around the ship

Reinforce Parts: Add more hull Reinforcement to a part [which removed the walls part]

Reward Box: a small mystery box that will appear inside the game.

-With over 25+ new researches in the lab

[16 New Achievements]

Treasure Hunter - Open a Reward Box

Normal Survival - Beat the Survival Mission on Normal

Master Survival - Beat the Survival Mission on Hard

Normal Bounty Hunter - Beat the Bounty Hunter Mission on Normal

Master Bounty Hunter - Beat the Bounty Hunter Mission on Hard

Weasel Bounty Hunter - Beat the Bounty Hunter Mission on Hard without killing any bosses

Normal Guardian Angel - Beat the Guardian Angel Mission on Normal

Master Guardian Angel - Beat the Guardian Angel Mission on Hard

True Guardian Angel - Beat the Guardian Angel Mission on Hard without losing a Trader

Normal Station Hunter - Beat the Station Hunter Mission on Normal

Master Station Hunter - Beat the Station Hunter Mission on Hard

Normal Station Protector - Beat the Station Protector Mission on Normal

Master Station Protector - Beat the Station Protector Mission on Hard

True Station Protector - Beat the Station Protector Mission on Hard while having more than 75% of the station alive.

Endless Survival - Survive in Endless Mode for 15mins on Hard

Master Endless Survival - Survive in Endless Mode for 30mins on Hard

All Achievements can be viewed here.

[Community]

Our own Game Steam Trading Cards are now available!

As you play through the game, you will automatically earn Trading Cards.

By trading with other players to collect the whole set of six cards, you can then unlock unique Run Build Pew! badges, emoticons, and profile backgrounds to enhance and level up your Steam Community profile.







Thanks so much for playing and all the support in the past month.

If you experience any bugs or need assistance with the game, please let us know on our Discord server or the Steam Discussion Forum.