Update notes for v1.9.12

Hello everyone,
A potential softlock bug has been fixed in Chapter 2 where you have to enter a specific number code.
I previously assumed this was caused by having old save files in that area with the 1.9.11 update but further investigation showed that there was another bug there 🙈
Sorry for the inconvenience this might have caused. Please let me know if you still experience problems.
Here's the full list of bugfixes for this update:
- Chapter 2, Fix softlock with code input
- Chapter 2, Lock off Phaladar during night to avoid day/night-time graphical glitches.
- Minor dialogue fixes
Changed files in this update