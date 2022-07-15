Update notes for v1.9.12

Hello everyone,

A potential softlock bug has been fixed in Chapter 2 where you have to enter a specific number code.

I previously assumed this was caused by having old save files in that area with the 1.9.11 update but further investigation showed that there was another bug there 🙈

Sorry for the inconvenience this might have caused. Please let me know if you still experience problems.

Here's the full list of bugfixes for this update: