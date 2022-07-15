Hey Ponderers!
I've been posting most of my updates and development logs to discord as that's where the community has lived up to this point, but now that I have a steam community I realize that I can start posting more of that content here!
For those unaware, I've been uploading some big fixes the last couple of days. Most of it is some Spring Cleaning stuff that will help transition into the new stuff I've got brewing! Here are the changes:
v0.5.4.2 OoC (Itch/Steam EA Release)
- "Scientific" displays numbers in 1.25e10 format. This format is non-discriminatory and does not try to be intelligent.
- "Named" displays numbers as 12.5K, M, B, T, ... -- the default.
- "Compact" displays numbers similarly to Named, but instead of K, M, B, T, Qa... it is simply A, B, C, D, ..., Y, Z, AA, AB, AC....
- FIX: The display bars now correctly display the correct numbers (beyond infinity)
- FIX: The display bars now also animate and fill in color correctly at larger numbers.
- FIX: Resource Costs now also function on BigDouble and can scale to 1e9e15.
v0.5.4.1 OoC (Itch/Steam EA Release)
v0.5.4 OoC (Itch/Steam EA Release)
- This way Whirling Divination is learned after Expand Magic.
- QOL: OoC now backs up your saves. (desktop only)
- Saves were still getting borked due to power outages and such, but in rarer cases. This new system should make sure that if a power outage occurred while writing one file, that another should still exist.
- QOL: OoC now uses BreakInfinity.BigDouble for math, meaning the game technically can scale up to 1e9e18 instead of 1e308
- This shouldn't effect the game that much, as I've designed it to be for lower numbers, but this will help with some small niche scenarios and let me freely design the end-game.
- This change has revealed some bugs in the code that were not as obvious before. I've been doing lots of cleanup but there still might be a few, so let me know via #bugs-everywhere if you find some!
- For the purpose of keeping your current saves it still saves in double format.
- FIX: [Sorcery] now correctly increases Base Blaze Capacity.
- FIX: Mutagens now correctly scale (near)-infinitely.
- FIX: Alchemy Recipes now correctly trigger multiple times a frame if possible.
- Additional QOL: Alchemy Recipe tooltip converts Completion Time text from "0.2s/0.4s" to "2.5 times / s" when appropriate.
- FIX: The game should no longer open in 1x1 resolution.
- FIX: FPS Limit is now saved, and is defaulted to 60 fps.
