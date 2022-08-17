The Crackpet Show - Admiral Bahroo’s skins - [0.15.9 content update]

We’ve got a surprise update for you! For the first time, a guest appeared in the most bizarre TV show in the world! Umeru, the famous panda of Admiral Bahroo in the iconic duck outfit, and rooG skins made it to The Crackpet Show.

Best of all, they are unlocked by default, so you can jump straight back to the game and try to make our regular Panda jealous.

0.15.9 - changelog

New content

Added 2 skins of Admiral Bahroo’s pandas

This update doesn’t contain any bug fixes, but don’t worry - we’ve got a huge pile of them ready for the release patch. And by the way, we are approaching Gamescom, so expect a flow of information about the new game mode coming to The Crackpet Show!

