The Final Earth 2 is out now! I hope you'll enjoy the game and I'm looking forward to seeing your awesome space cities!

If you have questions, would like to show off your city, talk about modding or report bugs, my Discord is a great place for that! I'll also check the Steam Community forums regularly if you prefer talking there.

With this release, the Steam Workshop is now also available, so if you make a mod you can share it there easily. There are also a few example mods available.