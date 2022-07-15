Dev Diary #232 What Comes After 1.10

Hey there, fellow Ylanders!

It's now just days before the release of the 1.10 update and since we've already discussed all the major features you'll find there, it seems like a good time to mention what comes after 1.10.

It probably won't come as a surprise to many that it's 1.11, but what we would like to talk about today is one particular feature that 1.11 will bring. And it's something we internally call "Dark Dungeons".

So you've been exploring Ylands for some time. You have a great mansion to return to. You're sailing on an awesome ship that you keep filling up with all the treasure and resources you come across during your adventure-filled journeys. You know all the Random Encounters like the back of your hand and with the best armor and weapons you can slay any monster with ease. And, in fact, you have slain all of them. Twice.

So what's next?

With 1.11, the gates will open and lead you to dark and dangerous places filled with puzzles, new monsters - both basic ones and those that posses some special abilities. Oh, and bosses as well. Fight alone. Fight alongside your friends. Pack whatever you need and enter that doorway.

The adventure awaits.

Talk to you in a week so until then...

Stay classy, Ylanders!