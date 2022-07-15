Westwood Shadows Early Access is now RELEASED!

Westwood Shadows is now available in Early Access!

We have added more information about what "Early Access" means for Westwood Shadows on the game's store page description. We want to mention one more time that we will be fixing any possible issues on a daily basis making sure the game is at it's best before the full release.

So what's coming next?

We will be adding Cloud services to Westwood Shadows

Fixing some lighting issues

Fixing some spelling mistakes (if any)

Improvements on User Interface menus

Based on your gaming experience we will make a list of all the bugs or problems the game might have and fix them on patches. This list will get updated on each patch.

All the shown languages on the store page will be added

We plan on improving the quality of the pre-rendered movies

Also, check back later for a gameplay Livestream with the developers!

Play the Prologue here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1717810/Westwood_Shadows_Prologue/

* The prologue will get a patch update in the upcoming days with the latest features of the Early Access build

Want to share a bug?

We want to fix it! Join us on discord and contact us! We really appreciate every comment.



https://discord.gg/Sn2tXWsckQ

If you like the game so far and want to help us, consider leaving a positive review!

Don't forget to follow RedSoup on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/redsoup

and our social media:

🌐 Website: https://westwoodshadows.com/

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/Sn2tXWsckQ

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedSoupStudio1

🌐 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WestwoodShadows

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/westwoodshadows

🤖 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WestwoodShadows

💼 Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/29342764

📧 Inquiries: info@redsoupstudio.com

Thank you all

RedSoup team