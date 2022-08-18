Turtles in the house!

Share · View all patches · Build 9129028 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 15:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends from the depths of the sea!

… Or any other water tank, really. 😅

We have pretty cool updates, cool enough to freshen you up during the warm day… 🥵

What we’ve done…

we’ve added a completely new level 🔥 with a customer task in an art gallery 🎨 where the you will be able to make an underwater exhibition and let the turtles in! The level is available from the oceanarium location… 🦈

🥶) you can’t throw items away during the pause now ⏸

⏸ we improved display of temperature in Fahrenheit for some fish 🐟

for some fish 🐟 Many minor bugs fixed

How do you like our update? Let us know!

Sea ya!

Aquarist Team

