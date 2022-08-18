 Skip to content

Aquarist update for 18 August 2022

Turtles in the house!

Dear friends from the depths of the sea!
… Or any other water tank, really. 😅

We have pretty cool updates, cool enough to freshen you up during the warm day… 🥵
What we’ve done…

  • we’ve added a completely new level 🔥 with a customer task in an art gallery 🎨 where the you will be able to make an underwater exhibition and let the turtles in! The level is available from the oceanarium location… 🦈
  • we fixed a bug that made it impossible to move after selling an item (no more bugs that players remain freezed in the aquarium after sale! 🥶)
  • you can’t throw items away during the pause now
  • we improved display of temperature in Fahrenheit for some fish 🐟
  • Many minor bugs fixed

How do you like our update? Let us know!
Sea ya!
Aquarist Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430760/Aquarist/

