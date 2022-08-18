Turtles in the house!

Dear friends from the depths of the sea!
… Or any other water tank, really. 😅
We have pretty cool updates, cool enough to freshen you up during the warm day… 🥵
What we’ve done…
- we’ve added a completely new level 🔥 with a customer task in an art gallery 🎨 where the you will be able to make an underwater exhibition and let the turtles in! The level is available from the oceanarium location… 🦈
- we fixed a bug that made it impossible to move after selling an item (no more bugs that players remain freezed in the aquarium after sale! 🥶)
- you can’t throw items away during the pause now ⏸
- we improved display of temperature in Fahrenheit for some fish 🐟
- Many minor bugs fixed
How do you like our update? Let us know!
Sea ya!
Aquarist Team
Changed files in this update