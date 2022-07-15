This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

Dragon Boss Girl Damage Stages

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week the damage stages of the Dragon Boss Girl have been implemented. You can see them in the Destructible Clothing room found in the Experimental Hall.

Controller Glyphs

If you’re playing the game with a controller, you’ll notice that we’ve changed the text in the tutorial and tip panels to be icons of the buttons you have to press.