Iragon: Prologue 18+ update for 15 July 2022

New Build!

15 July 2022

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

Dragon Boss Girl Damage Stages

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week the damage stages of the Dragon Boss Girl have been implemented. You can see them in the Destructible Clothing room found in the Experimental Hall.

Controller Glyphs

If you’re playing the game with a controller, you’ll notice that we’ve changed the text in the tutorial and tip panels to be icons of the buttons you have to press.

