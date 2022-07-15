Update Sextioett (61)

build id: 62D1761D

nornware AB is happy to announce a new update to Space Beast Terror Fright.

POST-RELEASE BUG-FIX / QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATE

This update includes miscellaneous bug-fixes and quality of life improvements for the game.

CHANGELOG

The user interface will now prompt you if you have unpublished user plans.

User plans that don't pass playability tests are not selectable for play.

User plans can now be filtered by completion status: unattempted, attempted, failed, succeeded.

You can now use text search to filter user plans.

The user plan list can now be navigated with home / end / pgup / pgdown in addition to mouse scroll wheel (+SHIFT to go faster).

Fixed mission experience not counting towards character rank.

Door integrity is now displayed at all times in the id-field.

If power is initially off, doors can now have an arbitrary track position as well as open / closed state, achieving a more abandoned look to the maps.

Reactor safety protocol (all barriers automatically opening during overload) will now always open any doors where the player is immediately.

Breakers spark a lot when reset.

Breakers spark a little when recharging player battery.

Some enemy broods now have red blood.

Core text colors and screens have been adjusted to work better on higher brightness levels.

Core albedos have been significantly desaturated.

New design for core frames / support structures.

New fence shader (fancy fences) setting (requires shader model 3.0) and is on by default.

Adjusted download times to (10, 7, 5, 3.5, 2.5) from previous (10, 8, 6, 4, 2).

Ammo type upgrades for science now occur at 8: MEDIUM, 16: HEAVY, 32: ULTRA as opposed to previously 4: MEDIUM, 8: HEAVY, 16: ULTRA.

Each science now increases re-arm rate by 1 instead of 3.

Instant Action is now Random Seed with default options. This was previously Randomize All which could be a bit brutal on new players.

Right / left aligned plan preview (ascii) legend text.

Breaches now drip moisture and spark much less.

The replay screen now notifies that only local replays are recorded (not networked).

There are now three modes for network pub chat: PUBLIC (send to everyone), PARTY (send to your party only), and DEAF (send to / receive from your party but not receive public chat). When DEAF is selected while not in a party you will not receive any chat whatsoever.

It is now possible to block / blacklist players in the network pub by clicking on the button with their name on it. You will not receive any chat from blocked players nor will the be allowed to join parties you host.

The game now attempts to detect AMD GPUs (via driver description string) and will automatically set shader model 2.0 for maximum compatibility upon startup. You may still change the setting to shader model 3.0 at runtime but all evidence points to this not working properly (geometry not drawn) on all AMD GPUs.

Shader model 2.0 now more properly incorporates material roughness on PBR materials, achieving a look that is far closer to shader model 3.0 (albeit with simplified reflections). Players may in general want to play on shader model 2.0 in order to potentially increase performance.

System glitch sounds are now suppressed for all dead players.

System glitch sounds are now only played for your own systems while you are ALIVE in a networked game, but play for all players while you are DEAD (waiting for reinforcements / spectating).

Fixed miscellaneous erroneous player text colors due to infravision being activated.