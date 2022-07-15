New Arena, Quests, Gladiators, Bosses, and More! V0.830

Royal Arena is now available and comes with new challenges and new lore.



In update v0.830 we introduce new mechanical dwarven units and the struggle between new technology and the people of Deadwoods who are being replaced by it and need your help to fight back. Baroness will need your help entertaining a very important and influential guest from the kingdom's council in the newly open area. And if you side with High Necromancer, he will ask you to do the opposite and ruin Baronesses reputation.



We are introducing two new fighting mechanics as well.

Hook pull, which will allow gladiators to pull targets all the way toward them.



And taunt mechanics that will let you influence who enemy gladiators will attack, but you’ll also need to be careful when setting up your own team plan because the enemy team might have a gladiator with a taunt who can override your own team attack priority instructions.



New gladiators:

Rhino

Beast with thick skin armor and new taunt ability.



Warlock

Powerful summoner unit who comes with two additional units that he can create. He can summon small imps from hell and, if enough time passed, can summon a hell titan who can set enemies around him on fire with his burning wings.



New animation:

Dog summoning item now has actual dog animation instead of a worg.



Machine Gunner

Mechanical bot that shoots a stream of bullets



Explosion Bot

New kamikaze type unit that rushes towards the enemy to explode and cause high damage to vulnerable backline opponent gladiators.



Hook bot

Mechanical unit with a new hook ability that pulls gladiators toward it.



Bosses:

Steam Golem

Mechanical boss that can pull opponents towards him with his hook. He has powerful melee attacks and can fire multiple rockets from his back rocket launcher. Rockets will be dealing area of effect damage and disrupt enemies by knocking them down.



Chained Wyvern

Powerful boss, imprisoned in royal arenas chambers to fight against gladiators while entertaining the audience. It can bite enemies, making them bleed damage over time, and stomp them, making area of effect damage.



Join us in our Discord Community and tell us what you think about the new update.

Thank you, guys!