TLS 0.62.1 is on Steam!

There's a new public update! More info available here:

http://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2022/07/tls-0621-public-release.html

As mentioned last post, this isn't a full content update, but it finally takes care of some long-standing bugs. With a game as large and complex as TLS, sometimes maintenance can be delayed in favor of new content, but I do my best to keep a polished experience. With this, no players will be tripped up by some of these frustrating bugs.

There's also a bunch of new art for everyone, nearly finishing the current phase of the art plans. I'm juggling a lot right now, but the plan is to keep the TLS train moving forward!