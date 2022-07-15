DD#78 Another Chaotic Week.

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

As the title mentioned, this week is a bit chaotic. I got a bit busy with real-life stuff including a lawsuit against a giant government-run company in China, and of course, I won. :)

So, there was no systemic plan on what to do this week.

I am mostly clearing some items on the game feature wishlist.

Last Saturday, some changes took place near the Unlucky-13 Motel. A sign was added and nearby possessed enemies were adjusted.

Sunday, a new document related to the main story quest "Sins of the Father" was added. And some item changes took place to make Aluminum more accessible.

Monday, we got new item drop lists for the mercenaries and their shaded versions.

Some balance to counter enemy ballistic damage also took place with riot shields added as new equipment.

Tuesday, Caretakers arrived in the Commodity Market of Liu. They also bought statues of long cats.

Wednesday, a certain NPC now got his unique appearance. Look closely at his back you may notice we actually got another not-so-secret organization added to the game.

Yesterday, some old code from 2005 was modified. All pet storages are now merged as one.

Today, something even crazier just happened. Our game can now resize any other window's size on your Windows Operation System as long as you know either the target's window title or its window class. (You can find the window class in the "details" of the task manager.)

Here is how it works:



We have overcome the obstacles to bringing our game to fit modern resolutions.

Now, we just expanded this technical support to other old games.

They do not necessarily need to be old RPG Maker games.

Any applications, not even just games, may work just fine.

You can also use this feature to cheat in some MultiPlayer FPS games by making the center part of the screen bigger when playing a sniper.

The above are just some highlights of this week's development. Meanwhile, we also got some new animations, new items, and bug fixes. And my support for Ukraine continues. I don't think this going to change anytime soon. But, it appears that war fatigue is common.



It's natural as we all have many other things in our life require our attention.

It's natural that people who live in relatively safe places may feel alien to a distant war once the initial passion fades away.

However, if we check on the news to learn what happened yesterday in Vinnytsia, we know the war is still going on without reducing any of its cruelty. People out there are still living under the terror of the illegal invaders forced upon them, without knowing when their and their loved one's life may perish. Even on the streets when they are peacefully walking, missiles may suddenly fall and take their lives. We as humans are gifted with cognitive empathy. Thus, we as humans shall continue our support till such tragical events stop happening again.

That's for this week. We shall continue trying to make this world a better place during our next week.

Today's changelog:

##########Content################

Added new water skill casting animation.

We can now hack other windows applications and change their window size. (Can be useful when you either play some old games or want to cheat in some multi-player FPS games. :P )

You can trigger this function via the console command "ResizeWin"

For more advanced users, you can directly run the Ruby function "sys_resizeAWindow" with 4 parameters.

As many game developers of those old games can no longer be found. Modifying their games from the outside like this may be the only way to make their games more playable in modern resolutions.

Please reference this video to see how it works:

Console cheat document has been updated respectively.