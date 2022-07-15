 Skip to content

A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 15 July 2022

Big Update of the Early Access Version

Build 9128818 · Last edited by Wendy

We brought the EA up to date. We are sorry that old savegames will not work with this version. But there is so much new stuff to find, it is absolutely worth the time to start again!

Have fun and feel free to send us feedback!

