New Brave Generals, Functions, and Various Fixes

Hey all you Susanoo’s out there!

It’s been a while. How are you all doing?

We have a major update for you today, so read on to find out more!

As part of our current Samurai Showdown Competition, we’ve added two new Brave Generals to the game: Minamoto Yoshitsune and Musashibō Benkei! Seek them out in-game, show them who’s boss and make their equipment your own!

You can find them at the northernmost part of the Base.

Yoshitsune adopts a swashbuckling style, swiftly cutting down enemies. He is also adept at aerial attacks, as well as bow attacks.

Benkei on the other hand, is not as quick and nimble, but possesses a massive polearm that allows him to draw in hordes of enemies before blowing them away with one daunting swing of his weapon.

Additionally, due to popular demand, we’ve added a function that allows you to revisit previous tips. Simply visit the newly added scrolls in the Base to review tips from earlier in the game you may have forgotten about. Tips yet to be uncovered by the player will remain hidden. Check back on earlier tips periodically, who knows, you may be reminded of some useful techniques to help you on your journey.

We’ve also introduced scarecrows, a new system that allows you to store arms and combat techniques, as well as a new Well system that allows you to return to Base quickly during your adventures.

Have you ever thought “Oh how I wish I could try out the arms of that Brave General I’ve just defeated right away!”? Well, this is where the Well comes in handy! You can also store your custom set-up at a scarecrow while you try out other set-ups. Don’t like the new set-up? Simply return to the scarecrow and revert back to your previous set-up, although it does set you back a little.

We’ve also added mouse support, allowing you to move the camera and carry out certain actions with the mouse. It may be a little confusing, but the mouse cursor is not displayed, not even during the title screen. Just as before, you can navigate menu options via the WASD keys, except now you can select by clicking the left mouse button or go back using the right mouse button. For those interested in giving this function a go, you’ll need to unplug your controller first.

We’ve also addressed the issue of players being killed in an instant by strong Brave Generals during the early stages of the game by reducing combo damage received and making it so that players don’t die immediately upon receiving major damage in one hit. While that should alleviate the issue, don’t forget that if your enemy is too strong, there is no shame in escaping! We’ll just call it tactically retreating.

Here is the full list of changes in this update.

We hope you continue to enjoy Samurai Bringer!

Added Minamoto Yoshitsune and Musashibō Benkei

Added books that allows the player to review past Tips

Redisplays the Tips messages when you reapproach the Master

Added scarecrows that allow players to store and retrieve arms and combat techniques

Added new Well feature

Added a new feature for when players swap to a Brave General's arms, picking up the dropped Susanoo head allows players to revert back to their previous loadout.

Changed certain aspects of the Brave General arms that are borrowed from the base

Added the ability to dash in the base

Master, Blacksmith, and Merchant Arms will appear in treasure chest and at the Merchant when their requirements have been met

Adjusted options and configs

Added the ability to lock in a fixed viewing angle in the options menu

Added the ability to turn off Vsync in the options menu

Allows Vulkan support

Added the ability to control the camera with the mouse

Added Invincibility Frames at the start of a Step

Added the ability to survive with 1 HP when guarding

Decreased the amount of SP consumed when guarding

Decreased the enemy Samurai's maximum SP

Eliminated cooldown time when guarding

"Adjusted the amount of damage taken when taking consecutive damage

*Susanoo only"

*Susanoo only" "Added ability to survive with 1 HP when taking consecutive damage

*Susanoo only"

*Susanoo only" Adjusted the algorithm that determines when Brave Generals appear from treasure chests

Added special aura around particularly strong Brave Generals

Made enemy samurai behavorial AI smarter

Decreased the amount of damage taken when falling off the platform at the Yamata no Orochi fight

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the initial tutorial to become stuck.

Adjusted the light vortex's spawn conditions

Added keyboard controls display when in Action Builder

Fixed a bug in which the passive skill "Bloodsuck" reduced your HP even during times when you are unable to act, e.g Great Demon cutscenes, etc.

Adjusted the SP damage stats for Evil type attacks

Changed the way you aim guns/bows with the right stick

Fixed a Guided Step Achievement bug

Players can no longer move the camera in the first scene of the opening

Fixed a bug where arms could be duplicated when exiting the game with the Gear Builder open

Fixed a bug where the UI of the Secret Scrolls would not be displayed properly in certain resolutions

Fixed misconfigurations of some Combat Techniques

Tip of the day: Your HP will be fully recovered upon receiving a magatama from the Jizo! You could strategically leave magatamas you come across for a rainy day later down the track…

