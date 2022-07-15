Patch 0.91a is live!

Hello!

A new patch, that added new hiding spots, and fixed problems like e.g Flamethrower damage area, visibility of game elements while spectating, and improved some aspects of the game, has just been released. In general a lot of fixes here and there and small quality of life improvements!

Other than that, we've made it possible to place quest barrels by dropping them into slots in the nest, and fixed dead sessions visible in the list of available games. Check the detailed list of changes below:

Fix Creeper spawn sequence Allow placing of a quest barrels, by throwing them into the nest slots Fix "Mute"/"Unmute" button Icons Update light casted by flashlight Fix level streaming in Spine Changed colors of a Flashbang item Fix chairs collision in Canteen Fix crates collision in Spine Add new hiding spots Add death screen for spectator mode Interaction with doors that are currently changing is now disabled Fix Flamethrower damage area Fix Items spawn points locations Fix visibility of mission elements in a multiplayer game Fix visibility of many game elements while spectating Improved time available for the main mission Improved loot value Darkening and disappearance of spider corpses Improved sensitivity of adult intruder vents Improved adult intruder sonar sensitivity Improved spawn time for the adult intruder at game start Information about escaping by shuttle is remove when shuttle has gone Adjusted experience for espacing by Hibernation Removed information about Secret Mission from Spectator Mode Fix chairs collision in Canteen room Fix position of some of the dead bodies and crates Fix Adult movement visibility on Workstation Map Dead Creepers bodies will now disappear after 60 seconds Mark "Play with Others" mode as Beta Improved Chat and Voice visibility at Character Selection screen Decreased sound volume of a Adult Killing blow stinger Fix dead sessions visible on available game list

We would like to thank you for all of your reports about bugs and suggestions - it helped us a lot already! It's great to see your engagement and support! We appreciate that and hope that you will stay with us in the development process of the game.

There are still more updates and patches ahead and we'll gradually share with you new features, upgrades, and game fixes. Stay tuned with us, and in the meantime you can join our Discord to chat with other survivors, ask our team about something or leave us feedback, which we will surely appreciate :)

If you like the game and all the changes - don't hesitate to leave a positive review!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1343620/Nemesis_Distress/