Nemesis: Distress update for 15 July 2022

Patch 0.91a is live!

Hello!

A new patch, that added new hiding spots, and fixed problems like e.g Flamethrower damage area, visibility of game elements while spectating, and improved some aspects of the game, has just been released. In general a lot of fixes here and there and small quality of life improvements!

Other than that, we've made it possible to place quest barrels by dropping them into slots in the nest, and fixed dead sessions visible in the list of available games. Check the detailed list of changes below:

  1. Fix Creeper spawn sequence
  2. Allow placing of a quest barrels, by throwing them into the nest slots
  3. Fix "Mute"/"Unmute" button Icons
  4. Update light casted by flashlight
  5. Fix level streaming in Spine
  6. Changed colors of a Flashbang item
  7. Fix chairs collision in Canteen
  8. Fix crates collision in Spine
  9. Add new hiding spots
  10. Add death screen for spectator mode
  11. Interaction with doors that are currently changing is now disabled
  12. Fix Flamethrower damage area
  13. Fix Items spawn points locations
  14. Fix visibility of mission elements in a multiplayer game
  15. Fix visibility of many game elements while spectating
  16. Improved time available for the main mission
  17. Improved loot value
  18. Darkening and disappearance of spider corpses
  19. Improved sensitivity of adult intruder vents
  20. Improved adult intruder sonar sensitivity
  21. Improved spawn time for the adult intruder at game start
  22. Information about escaping by shuttle is remove when shuttle has gone
  23. Adjusted experience for espacing by Hibernation
  24. Removed information about Secret Mission from Spectator Mode
  25. Fix chairs collision in Canteen room
  26. Fix position of some of the dead bodies and crates
  27. Fix Adult movement visibility on Workstation Map
  28. Dead Creepers bodies will now disappear after 60 seconds
  29. Mark "Play with Others" mode as Beta
  30. Improved Chat and Voice visibility at Character Selection screen
  31. Decreased sound volume of a Adult Killing blow stinger
  32. Fix dead sessions visible on available game list

We would like to thank you for all of your reports about bugs and suggestions - it helped us a lot already! It's great to see your engagement and support! We appreciate that and hope that you will stay with us in the development process of the game.

There are still more updates and patches ahead and we'll gradually share with you new features, upgrades, and game fixes. Stay tuned with us, and in the meantime you can join our Discord to chat with other survivors, ask our team about something or leave us feedback, which we will surely appreciate :)

If you like the game and all the changes - don't hesitate to leave a positive review!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1343620/Nemesis_Distress/

