Two updates one post: second bloom and turn log widgets

Team Thoughts
This update features tons of small changes and fixes as Verde decided to take every small task on the list instead of doing the big ones first.
We also ran some tests for a possible mobile port, while we were able to make the game run smoothly on a simulated android, there are some changes that have to be made before it is possible to play the game normally on a touch-screen device.
We also noticed that we didn't release the patch notes on steam last week, so this post will contain both of them
Update 1.16
Changes
Second Bloom Rework
Second Bloom now uses probability instead of being only dependent on your actions
When winter ends, the chance is at 100%, and halves for every determined mutation purchased using flowers
"Everbloom" mutation reworked to make the game roll for this twice instead of once
Now there's a widget that explains the mechanic and shows the current probability
Reworked Cold Mists
Now uses a different algorithm in order to place the mists, this new algorithm should place and remove mist tiles linearly over the duration of the crisis
That means that 2 days of cold mists now have very close to double the number of mist tiles of a single day
Mist tiles now dissipate during the spring and summer instead of only summer, but it still dissipates faster during the summer
The new algorithm recycles mist tiles between turns so that it doesn't flood the turn log
Small Changes
- The two initial tiles are now completely indestructible
- The Bazaar now glows purple if you have enough fruit to purchase anything
- Changed outdated tips on the death screen
- Changed default narrator cooldown from 120 to 15 seconds
- Added a shortcut to the Bazaar on the death screen
Fixes
- Fixed bounties tooltips being wrongly positioned on big screens
- Fixed collection tooltips being wrongly positioned on big screens
- Fixed the "Main Menu" button on the death screen restarting the game instead of going back to the main menu
- Fixed winter costs not showing on turn log
- Fixed achievements and fruit only being given to the player after the Freeplay prompt
- Fixed narrator spamming only idle lines if narrator cooldown is higher than the idle timer
Update 1.15
Additions
- Added a new Widget, turn log, that can be clicked to reveal everything that happened during the last turn
- Added a narrator cooldown slider to the audio configs
- Added a sign that informs the player about the widget system, it only appears when the right section of the widget bar is empty.
Changes
- Sliders on the config menu now contain their current value below them
- Moved speedometer and winter widgets back to their original position so that the new sign is visible to new players
Fixes
- Fixed configs not saving when exiting the config menu
- Fixed human greed accounting mist tiles as target tiles
- Fixed human greed not updating properly when the turn started
- Fixed human greed leaving parts of your tree red if it is interrupted
Changed files in this update