Two updates one post: second bloom and turn log widgets

Team Thoughts

This update features tons of small changes and fixes as Verde decided to take every small task on the list instead of doing the big ones first.

We also ran some tests for a possible mobile port, while we were able to make the game run smoothly on a simulated android, there are some changes that have to be made before it is possible to play the game normally on a touch-screen device.

We also noticed that we didn't release the patch notes on steam last week, so this post will contain both of them

Changes

Second Bloom Rework

Second Bloom now uses probability instead of being only dependent on your actions

When winter ends, the chance is at 100%, and halves for every determined mutation purchased using flowers

"Everbloom" mutation reworked to make the game roll for this twice instead of once

Now there's a widget that explains the mechanic and shows the current probability

Reworked Cold Mists

Now uses a different algorithm in order to place the mists, this new algorithm should place and remove mist tiles linearly over the duration of the crisis

That means that 2 days of cold mists now have very close to double the number of mist tiles of a single day

Mist tiles now dissipate during the spring and summer instead of only summer, but it still dissipates faster during the summer

The new algorithm recycles mist tiles between turns so that it doesn't flood the turn log

Small Changes

The two initial tiles are now completely indestructible

The Bazaar now glows purple if you have enough fruit to purchase anything

Changed outdated tips on the death screen

Changed default narrator cooldown from 120 to 15 seconds

Added a shortcut to the Bazaar on the death screen

Fixes

Fixed bounties tooltips being wrongly positioned on big screens

Fixed collection tooltips being wrongly positioned on big screens

Fixed the "Main Menu" button on the death screen restarting the game instead of going back to the main menu

Fixed winter costs not showing on turn log

Fixed achievements and fruit only being given to the player after the Freeplay prompt

Fixed narrator spamming only idle lines if narrator cooldown is higher than the idle timer

Additions

Added a new Widget, turn log, that can be clicked to reveal everything that happened during the last turn

Added a narrator cooldown slider to the audio configs

Added a sign that informs the player about the widget system, it only appears when the right section of the widget bar is empty.

Changes

Sliders on the config menu now contain their current value below them

Moved speedometer and winter widgets back to their original position so that the new sign is visible to new players

Fixes