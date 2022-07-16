 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

自動切るクリップ update for 16 July 2022

ver.3.5.0 release. Improved video analysis speed.

Share · View all patches · Build 9128493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made improvements to reduce the time required for video analysis.
We welcome your comments in the reviews, such as improvements or non-improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1632801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link