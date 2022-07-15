Five Nations Release v1.1.1

New features
- Steam Achievements for Chapter 2 and for the Prequel
- Preview of saved games
- Autosave (2 slots, saved in every 5 minutes)
Performance optimization
- The game audio consumes less memory
Bug fixes
- Fleet including welder cannot attack
Balancing
Reduced the difficulty of the following missions (significant change in Story mod, slight change in Hard Mode):
- Chapter 1 Mission 5 "Convoy to Salvation"
- Chapter 2 Mission 12 "Death Blow"
Note: the changes above are applied to the demo version as well
Changed files in this update