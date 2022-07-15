Five Nations Release v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9128488 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy

New features

Steam Achievements for Chapter 2 and for the Prequel

Preview of saved games

Autosave (2 slots, saved in every 5 minutes)

Performance optimization

The game audio consumes less memory

Bug fixes

Fleet including welder cannot attack

Balancing

Reduced the difficulty of the following missions (significant change in Story mod, slight change in Hard Mode):

Chapter 1 Mission 5 "Convoy to Salvation"

Chapter 2 Mission 12 "Death Blow"

Note: the changes above are applied to the demo version as well