Five Nations update for 15 July 2022

Five Nations Release v1.1.1

Five Nations Release v1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Steam Achievements for Chapter 2 and for the Prequel
  • Preview of saved games
  • Autosave (2 slots, saved in every 5 minutes)

Performance optimization

  • The game audio consumes less memory

Bug fixes

  • Fleet including welder cannot attack

Balancing

Reduced the difficulty of the following missions (significant change in Story mod, slight change in Hard Mode):

  • Chapter 1 Mission 5 "Convoy to Salvation"
  • Chapter 2 Mission 12 "Death Blow"

Note: the changes above are applied to the demo version as well

Changed files in this update

