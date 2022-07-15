 Skip to content

Lost Scavenger update for 15 July 2022

Small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9128478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The gas mask now protects against the effects of fog
Balanced the cost of items at the merchant
Added sounds for interacting with many objects
Fixed merging of the same type of items
When loading the game does not add an extra mutation
Fixed several bugs in combat
Spear recipe added
Crafting now consumes water and prevents empty bottles from being used

