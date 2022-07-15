The gas mask now protects against the effects of fog
Balanced the cost of items at the merchant
Added sounds for interacting with many objects
Fixed merging of the same type of items
When loading the game does not add an extra mutation
Fixed several bugs in combat
Spear recipe added
Crafting now consumes water and prevents empty bottles from being used
Small fixes
