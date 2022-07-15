Share · View all patches · Build 9128475 · Last edited 15 July 2022 – 14:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Like (almost) every week here comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

We have a very important announcement regarding Hack and Slime controller support:

We have updated the game to fix a compatibility issue with X-input and other controllers, if it still doesn't work, please do one of the following:

Uninstall and install the game. Steam settings have been changed but may not change until re-install.

Go to your Steam library > Hack and Slime > right click: properties > controller > disable Steam input

This will fix all your issues with controller detection when launching the game or connecting a controller at any time.

Thank you very much for your patience with this problem.

Changelog

The position where Corid appears in Humble Village has been changed.

An error has been corrected that showed some Corid statistics with a large number of decimals.

A confirmation/forward button has been added to the missions panel.

The way in which O-Grog interacts with solid objects when hitting.

The probability of wearing a weapon has changed by hitting 4% to 3%

Increased the chance to wear a piece of armor from 10% to 20% per hit received.

Steam default configuration has been modified regarding control detection to be compatible with hack and slime.

Now the objects with a required force superior to that of Corid will show that line of red text.

An error has been solved that prevented the Town Portal from Warpmazon for the Town Portal.

A sound effect has been added to the conversation with ISEM-Gar related to its instant healing.

A sound effect has been added to the animation of launching portals.

The names of the plants in floating posters at the beginning of each level have been eliminated.

The times between transitions have been slightly reduced when leaving the shops of Humble Village-

The performance of the skeletons has been optimized.

The entrance animation to the portals to Corid from Humble Village has been added.

Pending Changes