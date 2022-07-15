Hi everyone! Like (almost) every week here comes...
THE WEEKLY UPDATE!
We have a very important announcement regarding Hack and Slime controller support:
We have updated the game to fix a compatibility issue with X-input and other controllers, if it still doesn't work, please do one of the following:
- Uninstall and install the game. Steam settings have been changed but may not change until re-install.
- Go to your Steam library > Hack and Slime > right click: properties > controller > disable Steam input
This will fix all your issues with controller detection when launching the game or connecting a controller at any time.
Thank you very much for your patience with this problem.
Changelog
- The position where Corid appears in Humble Village has been changed.
- An error has been corrected that showed some Corid statistics with a large number of decimals.
- A confirmation/forward button has been added to the missions panel.
- The way in which O-Grog interacts with solid objects when hitting.
- The probability of wearing a weapon has changed by hitting 4% to 3%
- Increased the chance to wear a piece of armor from 10% to 20% per hit received.
- Steam default configuration has been modified regarding control detection to be compatible with hack and slime.
- Now the objects with a required force superior to that of Corid will show that line of red text.
- An error has been solved that prevented the Town Portal from Warpmazon for the Town Portal.
- A sound effect has been added to the conversation with ISEM-Gar related to its instant healing.
- A sound effect has been added to the animation of launching portals.
- The names of the plants in floating posters at the beginning of each level have been eliminated.
- The times between transitions have been slightly reduced when leaving the shops of Humble Village-
- The performance of the skeletons has been optimized.
- The entrance animation to the portals to Corid from Humble Village has been added.
Pending Changes
- Complete the Stash.
- Add animated particles to Isem-Gar's healing.
- Add the key graphic from mission 1.
- Add the death and history of the Slime King.
- Add new biome "The Dungeons" to Warpmazon.
- Add a new type of enemy.
- Effectively include some stats that aren't working in the current version.
- Improve design and gameplay in "Slime King".
- Many balance improvements.
Changed files in this update