Hack and Slime update for 15 July 2022

Weekly Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9128475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Like (almost) every week here comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

We have a very important announcement regarding Hack and Slime controller support:

We have updated the game to fix a compatibility issue with X-input and other controllers, if it still doesn't work, please do one of the following:

  • Uninstall and install the game. Steam settings have been changed but may not change until re-install.
  • Go to your Steam library > Hack and Slime > right click: properties > controller > disable Steam input

This will fix all your issues with controller detection when launching the game or connecting a controller at any time.

Thank you very much for your patience with this problem.

Changelog

  • The position where Corid appears in Humble Village has been changed.
  • An error has been corrected that showed some Corid statistics with a large number of decimals.
  • A confirmation/forward button has been added to the missions panel.
  • The way in which O-Grog interacts with solid objects when hitting.
  • The probability of wearing a weapon has changed by hitting 4% to 3%
  • Increased the chance to wear a piece of armor from 10% to 20% per hit received.
  • Steam default configuration has been modified regarding control detection to be compatible with hack and slime.
  • Now the objects with a required force superior to that of Corid will show that line of red text.
  • An error has been solved that prevented the Town Portal from Warpmazon for the Town Portal.
  • A sound effect has been added to the conversation with ISEM-Gar related to its instant healing.
  • A sound effect has been added to the animation of launching portals.
  • The names of the plants in floating posters at the beginning of each level have been eliminated.
  • The times between transitions have been slightly reduced when leaving the shops of Humble Village-
  • The performance of the skeletons has been optimized.
  • The entrance animation to the portals to Corid from Humble Village has been added.

Pending Changes

  • Complete the Stash.
  • Add animated particles to Isem-Gar's healing.
  • Add the key graphic from mission 1.
  • Add the death and history of the Slime King.
  • Add new biome "The Dungeons" to Warpmazon.
  • Add a new type of enemy.
  • Effectively include some stats that aren't working in the current version.
  • Improve design and gameplay in "Slime King".
  • Many balance improvements.

Changed files in this update

