A major update on July 15

H1] trailblazer S Major update [/h1]

New content

Added new skills :Z skill, Ascending dragon Chop! Description: Flying dragon in the sky! This skill will be learned as the core skill of parkour!

Complete E skill, assault! Ring die. Slashed down! Description: Seamlessly connect the three skills in slot E!

Complete JND, now you can learn new skills with JND!

Added a new character attribute, XHP, to be used as a dying health attribute!

Added a new character LV, now the character can be upgraded! Of course, LVMAX is currently capped at 2LVMAX!

New EXP items added, EXP/100 is now available!

Added a new blade blade, Gale Blade, which will be used as a two-blade flow, although the two-blade flow is not yet made, but it looks better!

Added new armor! Pioneer one prototype armor! This armor will give the character more powerful attributes! Wear armor and don't move! Handsome is done!

Added a new jump, quadruple jump! We jump together, happy is done!

Added an Airbender flying sword that can fly over the first half of the map!

adjust [/ h1]

Adjusted the price of HP potion, 25/35, and greatly increased the regeneration of HP potion, 25/350

Adjusted MP potion price, 5/35, and MP regeneration, 100/350

As the trailblazer enters, there are more copper coins and Easter eggs on this map

Attribute adjustment:

XD/100/700

HP/100/700

MP/100/700

HD/100/1400

ZJ/100/2100

NQ/100/700

EXP/ The amount of EXP required increases by 100 with each upgrade

[h1]

After five or six days of development, I finally updated it today. It is very comfortable and happy. Especially parkour, it is more handsome to run.

Of course, your support is my motivation. Thank you to the 8 players who bought the game. Xiaochong once again sends my best wishes.

I wish you all the best and good luck! Love you guys

Of course, as trailblazer S gets started, this map is my last adjustment for a month, and next,

I'm going to focus on developing multiplayer maps as early as possible,

In the next few days, I will optimize and adjust the map. Have fun and see you next time