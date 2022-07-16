We're planning a quick hotfix today to take care of some issues regarding server crashes.
We'll have to go into maintenance but this shouldn't take more than two hours. As usual, make sure to evac before we start. 🚀
Starting time: 9:40am CEST / 3:40am EDT
The Cycle: Frontier update for 16 July 2022
Hotfix 1.3.6
