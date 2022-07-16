 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cycle: Frontier update for 16 July 2022

Hotfix 1.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9128300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're planning a quick hotfix today to take care of some issues regarding server crashes.⁠

We'll have to go into maintenance but this shouldn't take more than two hours. As usual, make sure to evac before we start. 🚀⁠

Starting time: ⁠9:40am CEST / 3:40am EDT⁠

Changed files in this update

The Cycle Depot 868271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link