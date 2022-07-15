July 15 update notes

July 15 update description:
- There may be an exception on the current battle skill CD. If you encounter this problem, you can quit the current battle and choose to fight again. We will fix the problem as soon as possible
- Newly added schools that can visit teachers: Six Doors and Wudang School
- Six gates can now teleport anywhere on the map
- Wudang faction faction skill call can use characters up to level 15 as support team members
- New can learn martial arts: six doors, Wudang school, mysterious door, five poison education, Tang door top martial arts, wash marrow record, blood blade magic knife, heartbroken palm, the universe reversed magic
Open the story of eastern Xiao Liang and Zhang Sanfeng's wish.
-
Added new special vows: Xuanyuan Guang, Zhong Da, Feng Chong, Bai Xiaoqing, Shuang Shanshan, LAN Minghuang.
-
Add a bonus for improving the level of equipment in the opening achievement reward. Use this bonus to get high-level equipment that only drops on high difficulty on low difficulty
-
New big map adventure: factions fight, rivers and lakes chaos everywhere, the factions often conflict, participation in which may be able to get a good income.
-
New imperial dishes called Huaji and bagua array map can be used to invite Dongfang Xiao Liang and Zhang Sanfeng to join the team.
-
Add achievement: Mastermind killer.
-
The number of achievements related to the outcome of Yuwen Zhuangqi case has been increased to 500, and those who have already achieved achievements will receive a corresponding increase in achievement points.
The initial life of real gas burst has been extended to 3 years.
-
Added opening ability option: Blacksmith. This ability increases the drop probability of items with a higher level of enhancement in the current order.
The drop probability of high level equipment will be increased when finishing levels 20/40/60/80
-
New great Map Adventure: Xia Yi Island, chance to understand the powerful martial arts "Taixuan Jing" through the adventure.
-
Increased the drop rate of secret gold chests in the script, which now has a higher chance of dropping secret gold chests in the Treasure cave!
-
Optimize part of the GAME's UI display.
-
Archiving mechanism optimization:
- Automatic archiving: Reduce the current automatic archiving frequency to automatic storage every 10 minutes;
- Semi-manual archive: After returning to the title interface, the current progress archive will be backed up to the local [BeiFenData] folder, which can be used to manually overwrite the archive. (Available on July 14)
-SL: under urgent development, will be released as soon as possible
Problem feedback repair:
- Fixed a bug where some treasure chests dropped fine iron in the main plot of Dali
- Fixed an issue where some martial arts in The Sutra Pavilion could not be learned by consuming burning wood.
- Fix local save loss in extreme cases
- Fixed the occasional loss of meridians experience with eight unusual meridians
- Fixed an issue that caused plot confusion in the Canton main thread when you could leave Guangzhou during the capture of strays
- Fixed an issue where the left mouse button could not slide to view martial arts and talents in some cases
