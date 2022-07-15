July 15 update notes

Added new special vows: Xuanyuan Guang, Zhong Da, Feng Chong, Bai Xiaoqing, Shuang Shanshan, LAN Minghuang.

Add a bonus for improving the level of equipment in the opening achievement reward. Use this bonus to get high-level equipment that only drops on high difficulty on low difficulty

New big map adventure: factions fight, rivers and lakes chaos everywhere, the factions often conflict, participation in which may be able to get a good income.

New imperial dishes called Huaji and bagua array map can be used to invite Dongfang Xiao Liang and Zhang Sanfeng to join the team.

Add achievement: Mastermind killer.

The number of achievements related to the outcome of Yuwen Zhuangqi case has been increased to 500, and those who have already achieved achievements will receive a corresponding increase in achievement points.

The initial life of real gas burst has been extended to 3 years.

Added opening ability option: Blacksmith. This ability increases the drop probability of items with a higher level of enhancement in the current order.

The drop probability of high level equipment will be increased when finishing levels 20/40/60/80

New great Map Adventure: Xia Yi Island, chance to understand the powerful martial arts "Taixuan Jing" through the adventure.

Increased the drop rate of secret gold chests in the script, which now has a higher chance of dropping secret gold chests in the Treasure cave!

Optimize part of the GAME's UI display.