Catellite-609: feline space adventure update for 15 July 2022

🎉✨Official Steam release date announced!✨🎉

15 July 2022

We are stoked to announce that the release version of Catellite-609: feline space adventure will be released on Steam on July 27, 2022!

Add the game to your wishlist so you don't miss out on the big discount!
Official release is set for July 27, 2022 @ 12:00am PDT!
Launch Discount (27.07 – 03.08): ▶️ 33% off! ◀️

Also play the updated demo;)
If you have any ideas for ways to spread the word, we'd be happy to hear them in the comments here, or on the forums.

=^^= Meow =^^=

