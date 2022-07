This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello, survivors!

“Big Chase” update was released just yesterday. You can expect: a lot of new parts and customization kits, an updated “Chase” mode, a redesigned co-drivers system, a new PvP map, as well as other new features, improvements and fixes.

Today we invite you to participate in our contest marathon which starts today in our social media and will last until July 23! Join in, so you don't miss a thing!

We wish you luck!