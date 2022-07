• Steam achievements are now available.

• In the main menu the information how we play (?) is now in English, Spanish, French, German and Japanese in spoken language and can be adjusted to the desired.

• VR hands can be synchronized with the Valkyrie hands – can be activated or deactivated.

Please copy the file from steamapps/common/Ikusaotome/ikusaotome/Saved/SavedGames as a backup.

For further information see https://ikusaotome.ch/, please.